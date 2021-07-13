Cuba has administered over 7.5 million doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) At the close of July 11, Cuba had already administered 7,507,406 doses of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates, the ministry of public health reported.



According to the report, to date, 3,047,144 people have received at least one dose, 2,565,754 citizens a second dose and 1,894,508 persons the third one.



It also reported that as part of the health intervention, which began last May, 6,911,129 doses have been administered and a total of 446,913 doses related to the intervention study, in which health workers, BioCubaFarma workers and other at-risk groups participate.



Regarding the clinical trials with the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02, Abdala and Soberana Plus (for convalescents), which started in March 2021 in Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo, the text explains that 149,364 doses were administered (placebos administered are excluded from this figure).