Cuba reported 5,613 new cases of COVID 19, 3,662 discharges and 29 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) In Cuba 38,721 samples were taken for surveillance during the day, 5,613 of which were positive. With PCR test 17,408 samples and with antigen 21,313 people were studied. The country accumulated 5,628,936 samples taken and 250,527 positive.



At the close of July 12, a total of 63,155 patients had been admitted, 17,886 suspected, 8,429 under surveillance and 36,840 confirmed active (1,922 more).



Of the total number of cases, 5,472 were contacts of confirmed cases; 86 with a source of infection abroad and 55 with no source of infection identified. There were 3,662 discharges, accumulating 212,023 recovered patients (84.6%) and 29 people died. A total of 213 patients are being treated in ICUs, including 94 in critical and 119 in severe condition.



Among the 5,613 positive cases, 13.2% (741) were asymptomatic, totaling 95,848, which represents 38.2% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1,047), 20 to 39 (1,669), 40 to 59 (1,886) and over 60 (1,011).