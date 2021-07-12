Cuba saves over 2 thirds of critical COVID-19 patients





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Despite the discrediting campaign generated in recent days to question Cuba's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the Cuban health system has managed to cure more than 80 % of the people that got the disease and two thirds of the patients seriously ill, said Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel today.



The data demolish the slander, declared the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, while referring that Cuba has fewer cases per million inhabitants than the Americas and the world, even though it is suffering the worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic.



The Cuban president, in a joint radio and television appearance, pointed out the challenge it has represented for the country to fight the virulent disease in the midst of the shortage of supplies and the attempts of the United States government to cut off the sources of foreign currency, as part of the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba.



We thank, he stressed, those who in solidarity are worried about Cuba, but we condemn those who hypocritically ask for humanitarian intervention, which we know ends up being a military intervention and constitutes a speech of meddling double standards.



Diaz-Canel assured that the main thing in this battle for life is to preserve the health of the people; proof of this is the improvement of the protocols of action, the work of health personnel and scientists, who created the first anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Latin America, Abdala, and four other vaccine candidates.



The current peak of the pandemic imposes greater problems, such as the growth in the number of cases that puts hospital capacities under tension, hence the decision in some territories, such as Matanzas, to admit patients at home with COVID-19 if the conditions require it.



In this regard, the Cuban president emphasized that it is urgent to increase family responsibility so that home isolation of SARS-CoV-2 positive patients is effective and that the number of sick people in a house does not multiply.



Higher levels of contagion imply greater human resources for hospital care, more consumption of medicines (in the midst of drug shortages and deficits) and an increase in the capacity of ICUs in view of the increase in serious and critical cases.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, in March 2020, Cuba implemented a national plan to confront COVID-19, which has proven to be effective over time with the participation of all sectors and organizations in the country.





