Cuba reported 6,423 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 41,705 samples for monitoring during the day, resulting in 6,423 positive ones. 18,071 samples with PCR tests and 23,634 people with antigen tests. The country accumulated 5,590,215 samples taken and 244,914 positive ones.



At the close of July 11, a total of 61,008 patients had been admitted, 17,639 suspected, 8,451 under surveillance and 34,918 confirmed active (2,830 more).



Of the total number of cases, 6,340 were contacts of confirmed cases; 28 with a source of infection abroad and 55 with no source of infection determined. A total of 3,551 medical discharges were given, accumulating 208,361 recovered patients. There are 221 patients in ICUs, of whom 96 are critical and 125 severe.



Among the 6,423 positive cases, 9.67% (621) were asymptomatic, totaling 95,107, which represent 38.8% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1,235), 20 to 39 (1,878), 40 to 59 (2,128) and over 60 (1,182).