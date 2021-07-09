Cuba close 7 million doses administered of COVID vaccine candidates





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) A total of 6,833,720 doses have been administered in Cuba as of July 6, with Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported today.



According to information published on the Ministry's website, so far 2,966,587 people have received at least one dose of one of the candidates; 2,202,153 have received two doses, and 1,664,980 Cubans have received a third dose.



As regards the health intervention in risk groups and territories, the Cuban entity points out that since May 2021, health workers, BioCubaFarma workers, students of Medical Sciences and other risk groups have been participating, as well as the population of territories selected by stages, as part of which a total of six million 238,156 doses have been applied.



Likewise, as part of the research associated with the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala, an intervention study was carried out aimed at subjects in risk groups and who could provide relevant data in Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo, and 446,097 doses have already been administered.



Likewise, since last March, clinical trials have been carried out with the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02, Abdala and Soberana Plus (for convalescents), whose participants are voluntary subjects selected by the researchers.

In these trials, 149,364 doses have been administered, excluding from this figure the placebos used during the Clinical Trials.