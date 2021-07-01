Health intervention with vaccine candidate Abdala concluded in the Isle of Youth





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) The larg-scale health intervention with the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidate Abdala concluded today in the Isle of Youth, where 52,866 people received 95.6% of the three-dose inoculation process.



The immunogen was administered to most of the local population aged 19 and over who are either healthy or have their illnesses under control, according to Dr. Victor Doeste Hernandez, coordinator of the municipal commission in charge of the intervention.



The doctor praised the quality of the exercise supported by medical workers and students, participating agencies, and the population at large in more than 30 vaccination sites set up to this end.



The immunization of a good part of the 83,479 local residents reveals people’s confidence in the Cuban health system and reinforces the favorable clinical epidemiological situation of the island, unlike the rest of Cuba, where highly contagious strains of the virus are circulating, said municipal health director Israel Velázquez Batista.



“It’s been 14 days since the Isle of Youth last reported a positive case, thanks to the containment measures adopted, teamwork, people’s discipline, and our border controls,” he pointed out.



When the country opened its borders, travelers would confine themselves in their homes or destinations, and they were responsible for their own health, but their failure to comply with the biosecurity measures caused a rise in the number of infected across Cuba, and the Isle of Youth was not the exception. As a result, more than 400 people got the virus and the Isle of Youth had the highest incidence rate after Havana.



However, the methodologies implemented made it possible to break the chain of transmission in a month and a half.



Since April 4, 2020, the Isle of Youth has reported 540 infections and a lethality rate of 0.4, whereas the accumulated incidence rate amounts to 516 per 100,000 inhabitants.



Zunilda García Garcés, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and first secretary of the special municipality, pointed out that the majority of the population has shown a responsible attitude and complied with the health protocols.



“Keeping transmission under control will contribute to the proper implementation of our integral development strategy, for which we have the government’s support,” she added. “We urge our people to join the popular movement Atrévete a ser más... [Dare to do more…] and take part in local development management actions.”