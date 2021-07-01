U.S. blockade prevents access to medical equipment and technology





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla denounced today on Twitter that the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island prevents its access to equipment, technologies, devices, treatments and drugs made by U.S. companies.



As a result, he pointed out, Cuba is forced to purchase medicines and medical supplies at astronomical prices and through intermediaries, not to mention that they are generic drugs, less effective in sick newborns and children.



In his recent speech at the United Nations to present the draft Resolution against the blockade, Rodríguez Parrilla stressed that this cruel and inhumane policy has caused a shortage or an unstable supply of medicines for hospital use, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, that represent the difference between life and death. It has also made it very difficult every day for the Cubans to get, in a timely manner, anything from insulin, antibiotics and painkillers to the medicines used to treat blood pressure disorders, allergies and other chronic diseases.



Imposed more than 60 years ago, the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade stands as the most unjust, severe and prolonged system of unilateral coercive measures ever dictated against any country.