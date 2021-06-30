Cuban health authorities check conditions for health intervention with Abdala vaccine candidate in central province





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, June 29 (ACN) A dynamic exercise is being carried out today in the municipality of Moron, in Ciego de Avila, to check the organization and functioning of the Public Health System to start this Wednesday the health intervention with the Cuban anti-COVID-19 Abdala vaccine candidate.



The exercise will make it possible to evaluate the distribution cycle from polyclinics to vaccinatories (vaccination centers), the quality of the cold chain, and the time and safety in the transportation of the supplies, in order to detect and correct possible violations, said Angel Batista Diaz, provincial director of health in Ciego de Avila.



This June 28 concluded the certification of the premises enabled as vaccinatories (59 in Moron and three in the Jardines del Rey tourist destination), where all the logistical conditions are in place to ensure the application of the three doses of Abdala, according to the established cycle (days 0, 14 and 28), the director stressed.



The municipality of Moron presents a complex epidemiological situation, with the highest incidence rate of patients positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in addition to having a high concentration of workers at the Jardines del Rey tourist destination, who require protection because they work in high-risk conditions.



These criteria were evaluated at the national level to decide on the sanitary intervention in this territory.