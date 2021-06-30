Cuba reaches one million people fully vaccinated





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Some 1,006,300 Cubans have completed the vaccination schedule with the three doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala, and 6,431 convalescents received Soberana Plus, after a total of 5,676,321 doses were applied in the country as of June 27.



As part of clinical trials, health intervention in at-risk groups and territories, intervention studies on health personnel and the BioCubaFarma Business Group, 2,696,277 people have received at least one dose and 1,973,744 the second dose.



Cuban health authorities and scientists have repeatedly expressed the need to complete vaccination schedules and achieve high coverage in order to interrupt the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, and thus benefit vulnerable groups that so far cannot be immunized.



In this regard, Dr. Sonia Resik Aguirre, principal investigator of the health intervention with the Abdala vaccine candidate, and Belkys Galindo Santana, responsible for the Surveillance of Adverse Events by the National Immunization Program, expressed that for all vaccines applied in the world, the human system delays in developing the best immunity values between 14 and 21 days after the last dose is administered.



However, not all vaccinated people -regardless of the disease- achieve the desired immunity, because it depends on two factors: the immunogen and the individual's genetics, besides the fact that there is no vaccine that is 100 % effective, they pointed out.



The specialists from the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine explained that the more people receive these vaccines, the higher the vaccination