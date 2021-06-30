Cuba warns of significant increase in new cases of COVID 19, 3,080 today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Cuba studied 30,945 samples of COVID 19, resulting in 3,080 positive ones. The country accumulates 5, 078,499 samples taken and 188,023 positive.



At the close of June 28, 42,126 patients had been admitted, 9,209 suspected, 18,482 were under surveillance and 14,435 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 2,894 were contacts of confirmed cases; 74 with source of infection abroad and 112 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,841 discharges, accumulating 172,262 recovered patients (91.6%) and 17 people died. A total of 183 patients are being treated in ICUs, of which 70 are confirmed as critical and 113 as serious.



Among the 3080 positive cases, 22.8% (703) were asymptomatic, totaling 85,943, which represents 46.0% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (540), 20 to 39 (1004), 40 to 59 (980) and over 60 (556).

