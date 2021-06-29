Over Five Million Doses of Cuban Candidate Vaccines Already Administered





Havana, June 28 (ACN) Over Five Million 591 thousand doses of locally developed COVID-19 candidate vaccines were administered in Cuba up to June 26, the Public Health Ministry (MINSAP) announced on Monday.



According to the information, over two million 689 people have received at least a first dose of the Cuban biotech products, while more than one million 940 thousand have already had two shots of the candidate vaccines. All this under clinical trials.



As to the public health intervention on groups and risky territories, the MINSAP said that the immunization has targeted health workers and scientific workers, medical students and other groups, as well as people in specific territories picked for different vaccination stages.



Over four million 997 thousand 228 doses have been administered in three different stages of the intervention since March. As part of research studies on the candidate vaccines named SOBERANA 02 and ABDALA, a specific intervention study focused on people in groups of risk who could contribute important information.



The intervention study took place in the provinces of Havana, eastern Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo with the administration of 444 thousand 630 doses.



Other studies are underway since March on the Cuban candidate vaccines SOBERANA 02, ABDALA and SOBERANA PLUS with volunteers picked by the research teams. These latter studies included the administration of 149 thousand 364 doses.