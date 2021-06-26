Cuba to get efficacy results for Soberana 02 vaccine candidate next week





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) The efficacy of two doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidate Soberana 02 with Soberana Plus booster against the symptomatic disease is expected to be known next week, informed Dr. María Eugenia Toledo Romaní, principal investigator of the Phase III clinical trial of that immunogen.



The expert ratified that the estimates for this result are between 85 and 95 percent (%), in relation to the immunogenicity presented in 96.6 % of the subjects, who developed the necessary antibody titers against the virus.



She also mentioned that they plan to start in the coming days determinations with the Phase I volunteers in order to partially identify the duration of the immune response induced by the drug, and also to study what is the effect of the product on the infection.



Toledo Romaní added that, satisfactorily, 86.7% of the individuals who received placebo in the clinical trials of Soberana 02 and who remained in the study have already been given the first dose of the real formulation.



Finally, she insisted that although these achievements are encouraging, if the vaccination strategy is not properly implemented, the effectiveness of the vaccine will diminish, which is why the regulatory and sanitary authorities must rigorously and constantly monitor this process.



Soberana 02 or FINLAY-FR-2 anti SARS-CoV-2 by its technical name, was the second vaccine candidate to be developed in the national territory by the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) in view of the imminent danger of the coronavirus pandemic and the authorities' call to Cuban scientists to have sovereignty in the creation of their own vaccines, a characteristic to which it owes its name.



It is derived from the chemical conjugation of the RBD recombinant protein of the Spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to the tetanus toxoid and is administered parenterally.