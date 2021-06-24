Ozone therapy mitigates COVID-19’s effects





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) An innovative study developed by the National Center for Scientific Research (CNIC) together with the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) seeks to reduce COVID-19’s adverse effects with the use of ozone therapy.



Doctor of Sciences Zullyt Zamora Rodriguez, a specialist with CNIC, pointed out that the clinical trials and other studies produced encouraging results with the use of this therapy as an adjuvant to conventional treatments for SARS-CoV 2 patients.



She also pointed out that these studies have been approved by the Regulatory Authority of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices of Cuba (CECMED) and the National Coordinating Center for Clinical Trials (CENCEC).



The results of the research showed that in 81% of the patients who received the five-day rectal ozone therapy together with the conventional treatment tested negative to the virus, compared to 43% of those who were treated only with the usual medication.



CNIC has always been closely linked to the development of novel natural products that contribute to improve people’s quality of life, she said. This research stems from the call of the authorities to all Cuban scientific centers to use all their capacities to minimize the impact of the new coronavirus.



“At the beginning of the research, we studied ozone therapy’s potential and pharmacological benefits on the basis of chronic pathological processes already evaluated,” she added. “Regardless of all the difficulties, our staff has a great sense of belonging and commitment to our people, so we strive every day to keep contributing to Cuban science and medicine.”



Come July 1, this trailblazing scientific institution created by the Revolution will celebrate its 56th anniversary.