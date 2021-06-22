Díaz-Canel congratulates scientists for Abdala vaccines’ results





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, congratulated on Monday the scientists of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), on the results of the Abdala vaccine candidate.



After learning of the 92.28% efficacy of the anti-COVID-19 drug, the President expressed his admiration and respect for those who made this milestone of Cuban science possible, which is even more exciting because it was achieved in difficult epidemiological and economic conditions, due to the intensification of the U.S. blockade.



Díaz-Canel described the result as impressive and thanked those men and women who for 13 months worked hard to obtain their own vaccine against the disease and today ratify the premise: Cuba saves lives.



He assured that this achievement of biotechnology will benefit the inhabitants of the Caribbean nation and the millions of people in the world who do not have access to them and live the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.



The Head of State highlighted the loyalty of the scientists to the founding thought of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro in relation to the development of Cuban biotechnology and to the ideas of improvement proposed by Army General Raúl Castro, to move from a budgeted scheme to an entrepreneurial one.



He said that this 92.28% puts Cuba at the forefront of countries with vaccines against SARS-Cov-2.



Visibly moved, Díaz-Canel recalled the trust placed by the historic leader in the CIGB, when he said that it was a great center and that the most important thing would be the great scientific results it would obtain, such as those obtained.