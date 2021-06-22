Havana Reports Slight but Sustained Low of COVID-19 Cases





Havana, June 21 (ACN) The Cuban capital city has progressively reduced the number of new COVID-19 cases over the past 11 days, which proves the effectiveness of the measures adopted here to control the coronavirus, said Luis Antonio Torres First Communist Party Secretary in the province which became the epicenter of the pandemic.



During the daily briefing of the City’s Temporary Working Group, the Communist leader said that the country’s top authorities have acknowledged the results achieved in Havana which prove the benefit of meeting the established protocols and measures.



However, there’s still hard work ahead, the leader noted and added that there is no room for improvisations in the plan of action designed for the capital city. Therefore, he called on the people to keep reinforcing all measures with effective education on the risk posed by the virus.



Havana reported 320 new COVID-19 cases June 20 out of 8 thousand 650 PCR tests. At present, there are 80 patients in intensive care units with 20 of them in critical conditions. For the first time in months, no deaths were reported.