Citizen satisfaction survey about online services and procedures





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) The Digital Governance Observatory (OGD), a scientific and collaborative platform designed to evaluate, socialize and contribute to the development of this activity in Cuba, is conducting a survey to measure the level of citizen satisfaction with online services and procedures.



The survey inquires about what individuals understand by Digital Governance in Cuba and requests them to evaluate its features on the basis of criteria such as accessibility from web portals, clarity in public information, agility in solving problems, and transparency, among others.



It also asks about the time spent while using online services through governmental web portals, frequency of use, the response time of the formality or service, and the main difficulties encountered.



The use of applications such as Transfermóvil, Enzona, Viajando or Bienestar; the services most frequently used (payment of utility bills, money transactions, etc.), and the respondent’s view about what three services and/or procedures they would like to be digitalized, are also among the topics of the survey.



If you wish to take part in this initiative through the Internet, please access https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeleZ_zrslLdViI6mMP9DaNbTC6GF97Oco5asiNTUOVjmjjkA/viewform



Based at the School of Communication of the University of Havana, the OGD relies on the cooperation of various Cuban scientific and governmental entities, including the Ministry of Communications, the University of Computer Sciences, the Union of Cuban Computer Scientists, and other professional associations in the country.