Cuba Protects its Workers amidst COVID-19 Pandemic





Havana, June 16 (ACN) The general secretary of the Cuban Workers Confederation Ulises Guilarte stressed on Wednesday the Cuban government’s protection, along the unions and employers, of all workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Unionist referred to the sanitary protocols against the pandemic practiced in labor centers which are still operative.



Workers in the sectors of tourism, transport, trade and arts as well as self-employees have received salary protection and incentives from the state.



Last June 14, Labor and Social Security minister Marta Elena Feito ratified her government’s willingness to protect workers and the people in general despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and she said no one would be left on his or her own.