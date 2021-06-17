13th International Convention on Environment and Development to be held in Cienfuegos





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba,0 Jun 16 (ACN) The Cienfuegos Botanical Garden (JBC) was selected as a sub-venue of the 13th International Convention on Environment and Development, to be held from July 5 to 9 of this year.



JBC director Leosveli Vasallo Rodríguez told ACN that the Convention will take place online because of the pandemic, and remarked that each province will have its own sub-venue for the benefit of stronger links with, and increased promotion of, the research works developed across Cuba.



The papers will be delivered through videoconferences and other audiovisual materials such as digital posters, power point presentations and institutional videos, among others, he explained.



Niurka Medina Barza, JBC deputy technical director of the center, said that 34 projects from different institutions were presented and 26 of them were approved.



“We selected eight lines of research, currently under way in the JBC, related to the climate change congress, ecosystem management, biodiversity, and protected areas.”



Among the projects presented is the management program for various collections, with focus on species with one, two or three individuals and on those over 50 years old due to their age, because they are exotic and could disappear.



This Botanical Garden is about to celebrate its 120th anniversary. It’s the oldest one in Cuba. Nowadays it keeps over 1,000 species from all over the tropical ring of the world.