Cases of COVID-19 in Cuba may increase in the next few days





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Scientists' forecasts, which predicted an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country in the month of June, are unfortunately being confirmed; and the number of daily sick people are expected to be higher in the coming days, as reality is indicating.



"We are not doing things right", asserted the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, at Monday's meeting of the Government's Temporary Working Group, which held a videoconference with provincial authorities.



The trend in Havana, with a positive decrease in the number of infections in the last four weeks, is not offsetting the behavior of the epidemic in other provinces, where it is on the rise, analyzed the Head of State.



Díaz-Canel indicated to reinforce the work with the population to raise the risk perception. He reiterated that at this moment the vaccination candidates alone will not put an end to the transmission of COVID-19 and it is necessary to continue strictly complying with the sanitary measures.



Everything that we are doing must be reviewed, emphasized the President, who directed to pay more attention to the mobility of people, which needs to be restricted even more in the provinces where the epidemic indexes are worsening.



Minister of Public Health (Minsap), José Ángel Portal Miranda, had pointed out in this regard that in most of the territories the preeminence of transmission is through extra-home contact, evidence that the decrease in population mobility is not being achieved.



He explained that the new strains are generating greater transmission at a higher speed, however, the containment measures are still the same as always, what we have to do is to enforce them.



Portal Miranda also criticized that there are still many failures in the fulfillment of the protocols, so it is necessary the integral approach of the cases, and in that we have experience, he added.