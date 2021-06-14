Cuban president stresses importance of World Blood Donor Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, sent his thanks to all those people who save lives on the occasion of today's World Blood Donor Day.



On Twitter, the president stressed that although the COVID-19 has paralyzed so many things, it has not stopped in Cuba that movement of solidarity that is donating blood.



He also stressed that the Caribbean island joins the Pan American and World Health Organizations with the slogan Donate blood to keep the world beating.



The campaign this time will focus especially on the role of young people in ensuring a safe blood supply, since in many societies, young people represent a large part of the population and are generally highly idealistic, enthusiastic and creative, refers a press release published on the website of Cuba's health network Infomed.



The objectives of the campaign include thanking blood donors around the world and raising public awareness of the need for regular, unpaid blood donations; promoting the community values of blood donation to strengthen community solidarity and social cohesion.



World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on June 14 to raise awareness worldwide of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion, and of the crucial contribution that voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, despite mobility restrictions and other difficulties, blood donors in many countries continued giving blood and plasma for patients requiring transfusions.