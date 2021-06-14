Cuba reported 1,349 new cases of COVID 19, 1,096 discharges and 11 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Cuba studied 22,093 samples of COVID 19, resulting in 1,349 positive ones. The country accumulates 4, 638,018 samples taken and 159,057 positive.



At the close of June 13, 31,361 patients were admitted, 5,823 suspected, 18,490 under surveillance and 7,048 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 1,231 were contacts of confirmed cases; 43 with a source of infection abroad and 75 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,096 medical discharges, accumulating 150,855 recovered patients (94.8%) and eleven people died. A total of 150 patients (54 critical and 96 severe) are treated in ICUs.



Among the 1,349 positive cases, 45.6% (615) were asymptomatic, totaling 77,057, which represent 48.4% of those confirmed to date. The total of diagnosed cases belonged to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (238), 20 to 39 (437), 40 to 59 (455) and over 60 (219).

