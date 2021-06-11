Cuba reported 1,288 new cases of COVID 19, 1,135 discharges and eight deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun11 (ACN) Cuba studied 22,690 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,288 positive ones .A total of 4,575,595 samples have been taken and 154,866 have been positive.



At the close of June 10, 27,385 patients were admitted, 4,834 suspected, 16,359 under surveillance and 6,192 confirmed.



Of the total number of cases, 1172 were contacts of confirmed cases; 68 with source of infection abroad and 48 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,135 medical discharges, accumulating 147,553 patients recovered (95.2%) and eight people died. A total of 142 patients are being treated in ICUs, of which 52 are in critical and 90 in serious condition.



Among the 1,288 positive cases, 50.6% (652) were asymptomatic, totaling 75,241, representing 48.6% of those confirmed to date.