Díaz-Canel reaffirms commitment to safeguard Cuba's natural heritage

Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed the commitment of the island to the protection and conservation of the nation's natural heritage, as World Biodiversity Day is celebrated this May 22.



HAVANA, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed the commitment of the island to the protection and conservation of the nation's natural heritage, as World Biodiversity Day is celebrated this May 22.

"We salute World #Biodiversity Day, with the commitment to work to safeguard the natural heritage of our country. #WeAreCuba #WeAreContinuity," the Cuban leader wrote on his official Twitter profile.

Díaz-Canel also praised Cuba's flora and fauna, which he described as "jewels of our Biological Diversity" due to their exclusivity and uniqueness.

"Richness, exclusivity and uniqueness, fragility and at the same time resilience, characterize the #flora and #fauna of #Cuba. the jewels of our Biological Diversity!" tweeted the Cuban President.

On the occasion of this celebration, he recalled the words of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, when he warned at the Earth Summit held in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro in 1992, that the stability of the planet depended on healthy ecosystems.

"As warned in 1992 #Fidel, scientists assure today that the stability of the planet depends on healthy and species-rich ecosystems. #PorLaNaturaleza," Díaz-Canel posted.

To protect the country's biodiversity and natural resources, the Cuban government promotes the Tarea Vida (Life Task), which constitutes the State Plan to confront climate change, based on strategies aimed at counteracting the adverse effects of climatological phenomena in vulnerable areas and protected ecosystems.

In his official message on this date, Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), called for the protection of biodiversity, which "is decreasing at an alarming and unprecedented rate, and is subject to increasingly intense pressures", according to the official website of the international organization.

Under the slogan "I am part of the solution", this year the UN calls on the international community to work to live in a much more sustainable world, with greater justice and equity, where the distribution of natural resources can reach a greater number of people.