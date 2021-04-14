All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
14
April Wednesday

Cuban minister of public health congratulates psychologists on their day



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) Cuban health minister, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, recognized today the country's psychology professionals, on the occasion of the National Day of this specialty.

Through a message on Twitter, the head of health in the Caribbean island highlighted the work of Cuban psychologists in the fight against the pandemic.

The date has been celebrated since 2004, in honor of Enrique Jose Varona (born April 13, 1849), whose work is a precursor of Cuban psychological thought.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News