Cuban minister of public health congratulates psychologists on their day





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) Cuban health minister, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, recognized today the country's psychology professionals, on the occasion of the National Day of this specialty.



Through a message on Twitter, the head of health in the Caribbean island highlighted the work of Cuban psychologists in the fight against the pandemic.



The date has been celebrated since 2004, in honor of Enrique Jose Varona (born April 13, 1849), whose work is a precursor of Cuban psychological thought.