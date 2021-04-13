Cuban eastern province decreases premature mortality due to breast cancer





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Thanks to the opportune assistance of patients and the active work of specialized medical personnel, premature mortality due to breast cancer has been reduced in Santiago de Cuba.



Letis Carmen Gonzalez, coordinator of the cancer control program in the province, told the Cuban News Agency that malignant breast tumors are the fourth most common oncological condition and the second most lethal for women in Santiago de Cuba.



However, despite the high rate of those diagnosed annually and the complex situation the country is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 the number of deaths in the 30-69 age group, considered premature, was reduced to 80, while in the previous period 93 people died from the disease, the specialist said.



She also emphasized the integrity in the work of the health system, even when the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States prevents access to international drug markets.



However, Cuban oncologists use other drug combinations to avoid interruptions in the treatment, which is vital in the lives of people with this disease, the expert added.



According to Gonzalez, the early detection of malignant diseases in this area is decisive in the success of the therapies, the achievement of a good diagnostic evolution and a better survival.



She urged the population to modify their lifestyles towards healthier practices and to attend medical consultations regularly in order to guarantee a prolonged quality of life.