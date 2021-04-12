Cuba has biomolecular laboratories in almost every province





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) With the inauguration this Saturday of the Laboratory of Molecular and Cellular Biology in Las Tunas, almost all Cuban provinces now have facilities of this type for the processing of samples for the detection of COVID-19 and the study of other specialties such as Oncology and Genetics.



The facility, built in a record time of only three months with the effort of the Construction and Assembly Company CONALZA, from Las Tunas, exceeded four million pesos in its execution and was recognized for the integrity of the project conceived by architect Sandra Carballosa Peña.



Dr. Maikel Corrales Manzano, director of the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology, in an emotive act, expressed the commitment of all the entities of the territory involved in the construction of the laboratory, as well as of the highest political and governmental authorities who constantly followed up the progress of the work.



"A real dream come true", are the words of workers of the health sector and the people of Las Tunas, who recognize the effort made by the country to locate in each province an institution of high technological caliber like this one, capable of solving the urgent needs imposed by the confrontation to SARS-CoV-2 but also initiates a new chapter for research, especially in specialties such as oncology and genetics.



There are about 40 young faces who will soon begin the daily processing of 500 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) samples, who under the guidance of the Laboratory's main specialist, Viviana Gámez Gámez, will work in the red zone in 24-hour shifts.



Completely behind the biosecurity suits, Juani, Jose, Noelvis, Dayanis, are from today makers of a history of hope and sovereignty of this small country blocked before a pandemic of global character as the COVID-19.



The Laboratory, whose equipment and premises have already received the first electromedical review, will undergo a second certification by the Pedro Kouri Institute in Havana, in order to officially start with the analysis of samples.



Las Tunas, despite being among the provinces with the lowest incidence of the disease in Cuba, has reported an increase in autochthonous cases in previous weeks, an epidemiological situation which in the last day confirmed five new positive cases of the new coronavirus.