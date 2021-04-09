I Put all my Hopes on this Vaccine, says Just Vaccinated Cuban

Santiago de Cuba, April 8 (ACN) Georgina Igarza is a Cuban woman living in eastern Santiago de Cuba city who volunteered herself to take part in the phase II trials of the Abdala Covid-19 candidate vaccine; she said she fully trusts the Cuban health system and scientists since they struggle for the wellbeing of the people.

Igarza, who graduated from Pharmaceutical Sciences, recalled the Cuban experience in developing preventive and therapeutic vaccines and particularly the Havana-based Genetic Engineering and Biotech Center which produced the Abdala vaccine, which now undergoes phase III trials.

The woman explained about the rigorous process she underwent to be part of the trial, including her PCR test to confirm that she was not infected with the virus.





You get tense and nervous, but the skills of the health workers involved in the trial, despite their young age, helps you overcome fears and doubts, she noted.





Igarza reported no adverse aftermaths of the vaccination, which shows the good safety profile of the vaccine, and she expressed satisfaction for her contribution, both as a specialist and a volunteer, to the Cuban scientific achievement.





The Cuban Genetic Engineering and Biotech Center developed Abdala and Mambisa, two COVID-19 candidate vaccines, while the Finlay Vaccines Institute has produced another three antidotes: Soberana 01, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus.

Potos available at fotos.acn.cu