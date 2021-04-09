Cuba boasts stomatological indicators on a par with those of developed countries





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) Cuba entered the year 2021 with stomatological indicators similar to those of developed nations, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the intensification of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



Data provided by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) have it that 74(% of children in the 5 to 6 age group have all their teeth healthy, whereas only 1.29% of those aged 12 have cavities, missing teeth and fillings.



MINSAP remarks that 92% of the 18-year-olds still have all their teeth, the average number of missing teeth in the 35-44 age bracket is 3.2 and 71.2% of the Cubans are free of gingival or periodontal problems.



The National Program of Integral Dentistry Care uses its nationwide network of services to provide free oral medicine assistance, with special focus on children, pregnant women, mothers of children under one year of age, the disabled, and the elderly.



Thanks to this program, Cuba has 19,240 stomatologists and 11,723 graduates and technicians in stomatological care and prosthesis, and relies on 15 universities of Medical Sciences.