Municipal intensive therapies: a luxury and a privilege for those living in Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) It is an uncommon service in everyday life, but the fact of having intensive care units in municipal polyclinics—one of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz’s formidable ideas— is a luxury and a privilege for those who live in Cuba, as well as a life-saving solution.



The initiatives of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution made it possible to design and install a first step for the urgent relief of people who live anywhere far from the provincial capital cities.



A clear example of this is the intensive care unit located in the Enrique Barnet University Polyclinic in Santa Isabel de las Lajas, in the province of Cienfuegos, where serious cases of traffic accidents, heart attacks, acute lung edema and even life-threatening household incidents are treated.



Dr. Enis Rafael Rivera Rosa, Municipal Health Director in that town, told ACN that the staff of the Intensive Care Unit includes several intensivists, emergency experts, nursing graduates, and four specialists in intensive care medicine for serious patients.



“We have adequate and sufficient equipment for mechanical ventilation, a gasometry monitor, an EKG machine, materials for children and adults, and different intubation means and devices, all of which facilitate the provision of the best medical urgent care around the clock,” he pointed out.



ICU chief Owel Pérez Arbolay, a specialist in Integral General Medicine, said that there are frequent traffic accidents in the nearby national highway and, since the town is far from the provincial capital, he and his staff are the first responders. “Providing prompt medical care to accident or heart attack victims is good for the subsequent evolution of the patients. Before the Commander-in-Chief established these wards all over the country, patients had to be taken to very distant places to get help, usually to the provincial capitals.”