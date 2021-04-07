Five Sars-CoV-2 variants and six mutational patterns circulate in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported that five variants and six mutational patterns of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, are currently circulating in the country, including strains different from group G, the first one reported and still active.



According to MINSAP, these data were obtained through a population study organized by Dr. Guadalupe Guzmán, head of the Research, Diagnosis and Reference Center of the Pedro Kourí Tropical Medicine Institute (IPK), on samples from 414 people from December 28, 2020 to last March 28.



Cuban Minister of Public Health Jorge Angel Portal Miranda said that since the last week of January the epidemic outbreak has behaved differently and left behind over 5,000 confirmed cases per week, with high figures of infection in regions where COVID-19 had been under control.

In January, Cuba reported the presence of a new genetic variant of SARS-CoV-2, previously detected in South Africa.