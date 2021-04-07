Havana to take more restrictive measures due to COVID-19 outbreak





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) With the announcement by Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel that in the coming hours there will be more drastic measures to close the capital as the first outbreak of COVID-19, the Public Health Ministry (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) began today its presentation on the update of the epidemiological situation in Cuba.



In a message on Twitter, the president said that it will take months for the country to be fully immunized, so it urged to act responsibly in order to avoid positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, with a balance at the close of yesterday of 1,030 new cases and four more deaths.



The low perception of risk is the greatest danger, Diaz-Canel wrote this morning, adding that measures such as distancing, hygiene and masks should be preserved "for the good of our families and the Homeland".



Referring to the current epidemiological situation, the Cuban president described as alarming the beginning of April, which so far records an average of more than 1,000 cases daily, most of them in Havana.



For his part, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology of MINSAP, stated that so far this month there have been 5,364 confirmed cases of the disease in Cuba and 15 deaths.



There are 42 active community and institutional events, indicators that demonstrate the complex epidemiological situation in the Caribbean nation, he added.



For this reason, the experienced epidemiologist once again reiterated the importance of complying with the hygienic-sanitary measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, which so far has no cure and patients with other comorbidities are more prone to complications and death.

