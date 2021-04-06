Second dose of vaccines Abdala and Soberana 02 to be applied today in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) The second dose of the vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala will be administered today those who volunteered for the Phase III clinical trials, the Cuban Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Business Group, BioCubaFarma, reported.



The administration of the first dose of Abdala, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), concluded on Saturday with the inoculation of 48,000 subjects between the ages of 19 and 80.



Francisco Hernández, Head of the Clinical Study, said that having managed to recruit all the subjects required for the research in just 10 days and to give them the first dose has been a real odyssey, the result of an integrated effort by many institutions and of the participation and trust of the population.



Yury Valdés Balbín, deputy director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, explained that a Phase III trial is intended to evaluate the vaccine’s effectiveness, safety and immunogenicity.



“Our goal was to administer all the first doses in 28 days; it was a great effort to achieve it in just 19 under a 10-day-long surveillance by the Center for the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) and random surprise inspections,” he remarked.



Likewise, Rolando Pérez Rodríguez, director of Scientific Policy of BioCubaFarma, announced that they expect to get the go-ahead from CECMED to launch the phase II/III trial of Soberana 01 in other provinces and start a clinical trial with Soberana 01 and 02 with pediatric subjects in the 12-18 age bracket.



Intense work is under way to increase vaccine production in order to have the entire population vaccinated before the end of the year, depending on the results of the trials.



Regardless of the immunization program, people must not neglect the current health protocols to avoid contagion.