Cuba exceeds 80,000 cases of COVID-19, 1,066 in the day and 93.1% recovered



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5(ACN) Cuba studied 21,200 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,066 positive ones. The country accumulates 3, 089,589 samples taken and 80,610 positive.

At the close of April 4, a total of 26,198 patients had been admitted, 3,787 suspected, 17,420 were under surveillance and 4,991 confirmed.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,031 were contacts of confirmed cases; 19 with source of infection abroad and 16 with no source of infection determined. There were 881 discharges, accumulating 75,127 recovered patients (93.1%) and there were no deaths during the day.

Among the 1,066 positive cases, 52.2% (556) were asymptomatic, totaling 41,737(51.8%) of those confirmed to date.

