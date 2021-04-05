Cuba sets new record on COVID cases in one day: 1,162





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) At the end of April 3, a total of 26,319 patients were admitted, 3,885 were suspected, 17,628 were under surveillance and 4,806 were confirmed active in Cuban hospitals.



For COVID-19, 21,488 samples were studied in 23 labs, resulting in 1,162 positive samples. The country accumulates 3,068,389 samples taken and 79,544 were positive.



Of the total number of cases (1,162): 1,132 were contacts of confirmed cases; 8 with source of infection abroad; 22 without source of infection.



Of the 1,162 diagnosed cases, 600 were female and 562 were male.



Of the 1,162 positive cases, 45.3% (526) were asymptomatic, and 41,181 were asymptomatic, representing 51.8% of those confirmed to date.



The 1,162 diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (193); 20 to 39 years of age (360); 40 to 59 years of age (413); and 60 and over (196).