All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
05
April Monday

Cuba sets new record on COVID cases in one day: 1,162



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) At the end of April 3, a total of 26,319 patients were admitted, 3,885 were suspected, 17,628 were under surveillance and 4,806 were confirmed active in Cuban hospitals.

For COVID-19, 21,488 samples were studied in 23 labs, resulting in 1,162 positive samples. The country accumulates 3,068,389 samples taken and 79,544 were positive.

Of the total number of cases (1,162): 1,132 were contacts of confirmed cases; 8 with source of infection abroad; 22 without source of infection.

Of the 1,162 diagnosed cases, 600 were female and 562 were male.

Of the 1,162 positive cases, 45.3% (526) were asymptomatic, and 41,181 were asymptomatic, representing 51.8% of those confirmed to date.

The 1,162 diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (193); 20 to 39 years of age (360); 40 to 59 years of age (413); and 60 and over (196).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News