Health Workers in Eastern Cuba get Vaccinated against COVID 19





Bayamo, April 2 (ACN) Some 40 thousand health workers in the eastern province of Granma are being administered the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Abdala as part of an interventional study that started Thursday in the local healthcare center Bayamo Oeste.



The healthcare facility is one of seven of its kind picked for the first stage of the immunization study, which will progressively expand to all the province, said Anival Ramos, rector of the local Medical University and coordinator of the vaccination project.



The people receiving the shot are frontline healthcare workers, some one thousand employees at the local center will be administered the first dose of the vaccine in a seven-day period, according to Doctor Martin Nunez, who leads the immunization study at healthcare center.



A similar immunization study that included over 42 thousand healthcare workers concluded couple of days ago in the capital Havana with promising results.