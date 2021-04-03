Cuba celebrates World Autism Awareness Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 2 (ACN) Over the past 15 years the number of people diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has grown significantly in Cuba, closing 2020 with 1,661 people; the country joins the celebration every April 2 to raise awareness among the population about this human condition, full of myths and stereotypes.



ASD is a deviation or disorder, a developmental disability that will present itself as a condition that accompanies the person throughout life and is characterized by alterations in communication, social interaction, by behaviors that may be repetitive or restrictive interests.



Mabel Whiilby Santiesteban, a second-degree specialist in Child Psychiatry and responsible within the National Group of Child Psychiatry for ASD disorders, explained to the Cuban News Agency that it is very important to raise awareness in society for the integration of these people, so that they can have a full life, with all their rights.



That is why it is necessary to dismantle certain myths and stereotypes that prevail over people with autism, which will allow for greater inclusion and better relations, Whiilby Santiesteban added.



Every April 2nd is celebrated as World Autism Awareness Day, decreed by the United Nations to recognize and celebrate their right to self-determination, independence and autonomy, as well as to education and employment under equal conditions.