Vaccine intervention trial starts today in eastern Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Starting today, over 35,000 health professionals from this province will participate in the intervention trial of the Abdala vaccine against COVID-19.



In statements to the press, provincial health director María Eugenia García said that the program will run parallel to phase III of the clinical trial of the pharmaceutical preparation CIGB-66, which began on March 22 and includes 30,000 citizens in selected municipalities faced with a serious epidemiological situation, who will receive three doses of the immunogen throughout the month in 23 clinical centers devoted to primary and secondary health care.



Senior researcher Tania Isabel Fernandez ensured the preparation of the pharmacists, physicians, laboratorians, nurses, IT experts and statisticians involved in the program.



On Saturday, the State Center for the Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (Cecmed) authorized the intervention trial with Abdala on health workers.



In addition to CIGB-66, promoted by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, an intervention trial is also under way in Havana with Soberana 02, the vaccine designed by the Finlay Institute.



To date, Cuba has come up with five COVID-19 vaccine candidates: Abdala, Mambisa, Soberana 01, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus and ranks first among the countries in the region seeking a definitive solution to the infection caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus.











