Biotechnology on the Spotlight of Cuba-China Deepening Cooperation





Havana, March 31 (ACN) Cuba and China are determined to expand bilateral cooperation relations particularly in Biotechnology, said Cuban ambassador to Beijing Carlos Pereira after a visit to the Chinese city of Changchun.



On his Twitter account, the ambassador said that he visited the Cuban-China biotech joint venture Changheber to present a medal marking the 60 anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries and he acknowledged the contribution by the venture to the fight against COVID 19 IN China and on the Caribbean island.



Ambassador Pereira exchanged views with directives and workers at Changheber and toured production facilities, which operate Cuban technology to produce drugs, vaccines and highly innovative products.



Along with five home-ground COVID-19 vaccines and other biotech products, Cuba dispatches health specialists to dozens of countries to fight the pandemic and contributes to the exchange between Cuban and Chinese experts and scientists and others from different countries and multilateral organizations.