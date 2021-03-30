Cuban president calls on to review strategies for confrontation with COVID-19 in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, called today on Twitter to review the strategies to confront the COVID-19 in Havana, which currently presents a high transmission and dispersion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



The president stressed that it is necessary to reduce the number of positive patients to the pathogen, as this will also reduce the number of suspects and contacts.



He also insisted on the importance of efficient isolation of people suspected of being infected, as a way to cut transmission.



According to the provincial newspaper Tribuna de La Habana, there are currently 1,329 active outbreak controls in the country.



The report of the ministry of public health released yesterday stated that 3,772 patients are still hospitalized with the virus in the capital, of which 29 are reported as serious and 25 as critical.