Cuban Doctors Back Home from COVID-19 Fight in Mexico





Havana, March 29 (ACN) A group of 124 Cuban health specialists returned home Monday after having assisted Mexico in the fight against COVID-19.



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel virtually welcomed the health professionals upon their arrival at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport. The head of state congratulated the health workers for their mission accomplished in the sister Latin American nation over the past three months.



Doctor Carlos Santana, head of the medical brigade, stressed the work of the health workers during what he called a complex epidemiological stage in Mexico and he praised their determination to meet any other assignment.



Our brigade responded to the call by the Mexican government following a spread of the disease and in the hospital where I worked we managed to lower the number of deaths, said nurse Felipe Garrille from the central province of Villa Clara.



The medical brigade carried out over 64 thousand proceedings, which helped save 216 lives while they rehabilitated over 240 patients.



Mexico’s National Defense Office and the Government of Mexico City stressed the work of the Cuban doctors in the most populated city in that nation. (photos available at fotos.acn.cu