Fight against COVID-19 escalates in eastern Cuba



SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) Given the rising number of people infected with COVID-19, the local health authorities have reinforced epidemiological control actions to limit further spread of the disease.



In statements to ACN, provincial deputy director of Hygiene Yaimara Gutiérrez stressed that they intend to improve the quality and effectiveness of the case-finding efforts and isolation measures and to revise the epidemiological survey among positive patients in order to trace as many first- and second-order contacts as possible. They are also speeding up the screening process, implementing more cross-sectional health protocols and promotional campaigns, and reinforcing mobility restriction in favor of social isolation and physical distancing.

Only through the joint action of political, governmental and health authorities, together with the citizens, can the COVID-19 outbreaks that the city of Santiago de Cuba has seen in the last few months be properly tackled.