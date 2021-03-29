Cuba exceeds 70,000 cases of COVID-19, 832 in the day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Cuba studied 19,842 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 832 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,883,123 samples taken and 70,634 positive.



At the close of March 25, a total of 21,425 patients were admitted, 3,733 suspected, 14,374 under surveillance and 3,318 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 805 were contacts of confirmed cases; 9 with source of infection abroad and 18 with no source of infection determined. There were 843 discharges, accumulating 66,847 patients recovered (94.6%) and there were five deaths. Sixty-seven patients are treated in ICUs, including 29 in critical and 38 in serious condition.



Among the 832 positive cases, 47.4% (394) were asymptomatic, totaling 52.5% of those confirmed to date.