Cuba: No Mother-to-Child COVID-19 Transmission





Havana, March 23 (ACN) The just-born diagnosed with COVID-19 in Cuba have been infected by their fathers who live with them or visit them at home, and not by a mother-to-fetus transmission, said an expert in the field.



Doctor Elizabeth de la Caridad Lopez, first-degree Neonatology specialist, told ACN that there is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through breast milk either.



Cuba has recently reported an increase of COVID-19 pediatric cases as well as just born babies of up to 28 days of age, but only one of those cases went critical.



Some Neonatology societies in the world are suggesting that a COVID-19 positive mother should not breastfeed her baby but instead use breast milk banks to avoid physical contact.



The specialist stressed the need that parents of just born babies should use face masks, wash their hands and keep them in ventilated rooms. The babies must be kept in their cradles without any contacts from visitors to their places.