Cuba commemorates first anniversary of the arrival in Italy of a medical brigade





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Carlos Perez Diaz, who was head of the Cuban medical mission in Lombardy, Italy, sent a greeting to the people of Crema, on the one-year anniversary of the arrival in that European nation of a group of specialists from the Henry Reeve contingent, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a video shared on Twitter by the Cuban embassy to Italy, Perez Diaz thanked the solidarity movement to the island, the government of the Lombardy region, the citizens and health professionals of that territory for the hospitality offered to the Cuban doctors.



For two months, 36 Cuban doctors, 15 nurses and a logistic coordinator served in Lombardy, the region of Italy most affected by the pandemic, where they provided more than 5,000 medical services to 516 patients and saved 219 lives.



Upon his arrival in Cuba on June 8, 2020, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel remarked that Cuban doctors represent the victory of life over death, of solidarity over selfishness, of the socialist ideal over the myth of the market.