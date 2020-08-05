Cuba warns about risk in increase of cases to COVID 19, 25 today, 2 in serious conditions



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuba studied 3,732 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 25 positive ones. The country accumulated 281,595 samples and 2,726 positives (0.97%).



At the close of August 4, 551 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 6,466 are being monitored in primary health care.

The 25 cases diagnosed are Cubans, 21 (84%) were contacts of confirmed cases, in two (8%) the source of infection is not specified and two (8%) with a source of infection abroad.

Out of the confirmed cases, 16 (64%) were men and nine (36%) women. The affected age groups were: 20-39 and 40-60 years old, 11 each for 44% respectively, under 20, two (8%) and over 60 years, one (4%). Sixty percent (15) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

Of the 2,726 patients diagnosed with the disease, 240 (8.8%) remain in the hospital, while 238 (99.2%) show stable clinical evolution. There have been 88 deaths (none during the day), two evacuations and a total of 2,396 recovered patients (88%) (14 discharges during the day). Two patients were reported to be in serious condition.

