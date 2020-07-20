Cuba: Zero COVID-19 cases on Sunday, lowest number of patients in hospitals

HAVANA, Cuba, July 20 (ACN) For the first time since the begining on the COVID-19 in Cuba last March, Cuba didnt report any positive cases, despite having made close to 3,000 tests throughout the country.

The country has accumulated 229,357 samples and 2,446 positive ones (1.1%).

By the close of July 19, 123 patients had been admitted to hospitals. Another 135 people are being monitored in primary health care.

Among the Cubans diagnosed to date, 2,123 (88.3%) have been contacted of confirmed cases, 169 (7.03%) have been infected abroad and 112 (4.66%) with no defined source of infection. Foreigners confirmed in Cuba 42.

Out of the 2,446 confirmed patients, 1244 (50.45%) are men and 1122 (49.55%) women. A total of 1,339 asymptomatic cases have been reported, representing 54.7% of confirmed cases so far.

There have been 87 deaths (none on the day), two evacuated and 2,319 recovered patients (95%).Eleven were discharged on the day.