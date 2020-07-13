Italian solidarity associations recognize the work of Cuban medical brigade



HAVANA, Cuba, July 13 (ACN) The Italy-Cuba National Friendship Association (Anaic), the National Coordination of Cubans Living in Italy (Conachi) and the Cuba Va collective recognized on Sunday the work of the Cuban medical brigade that tackled the COVID-19 in Turin.

The tribute took place in a short but touching meeting in the vicinity of the cultural and convention complex where the temporary hospital housing the Cuban health professionals worked with their Italian colleagues, for three months, Prensa Latina reported.

On behalf of the Anaic, its national president, Irma Dioli, awarded the 38 Cuban health collaborators a diploma of recognition for the “admirable altruistic work given to mankind with a great example of fraternity, solidarity and friendship".

For its part, Conachi gave the members of the brigade a reproduction of a work by the Cuban painter living in Ecuador, Luis A. Ruiz, entitled 'Who says all is lost. Cuba comes to offer its heart', with which they expressed their gratitude and admiration for the mission carried out in Italy and other countries.

The recently created collective Cuba Va, author of several initiatives to support and recognize the work done by Cuban health professionals in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy and the rest of the world, also expressed their admiration.