Cuba reports 10 new cases for COVID 19, no deaths or patients in critical condition



HAVANA, Cuba, July 10 (ACN) Cuba studied for COVID-19 3,141 samples resulting in 10 positive ones. The country accumulated 198,675 samples and 2,413 positives (1.2%). Of these, 93.3 percent have been recovered.

Seventy-six people have been admitted to the hospital, two of them seriously ill and the rest with stable clinical evolution; 86 deaths have been reported (none yesterday), two have been evacuated and 2,249 patients have been discharged (five discharges this day).

The 10 cases are Cubans, of which nine (90%) were contacts of confirmed cases and in one (10%) the source of infection is not specified. Seven (70%) of the cases were asymptomatic.

For 13 consecutive days, there have been no deaths from COVID-19; no critical patients for two weeks.