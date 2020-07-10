All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
12
July Sunday

Cuba reports 10 new cases for COVID 19, no deaths or patients in critical condition

1007-parte-informativo1.jpg
HAVANA, Cuba, July 10 (ACN) Cuba studied for COVID-19 3,141 samples resulting in 10 positive ones. The country accumulated 198,675 samples and 2,413 positives (1.2%). Of these, 93.3 percent have been recovered.
Seventy-six people have been admitted to the hospital, two of them seriously ill and the rest with stable clinical evolution; 86 deaths have been reported (none yesterday), two have been evacuated and 2,249 patients have been discharged (five discharges this day).
The 10 cases are Cubans, of which nine (90%) were contacts of confirmed cases and in one (10%) the source of infection is not specified. Seven (70%) of the cases were asymptomatic.
For 13 consecutive days, there have been no deaths from COVID-19; no critical patients for two weeks.

Cuba COVID-19 cases

