Cuba reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, July 8 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 4 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,399 people in the country.By the close of July 7; 197 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 214 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.The 4 new cases are Cubans and they all were contacts of confirmed cases and asymptomatic when tested.Sixty-nine patients remain admitted, 65 show a stable clinical evolution and four are in severe condition; Cuba totals 86 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,242 discharges (two yesterday).