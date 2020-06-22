Foreign Minister recognizes dedication of the Cuban health system to COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (acn) The number of patients recovered from COVID-19 in Cuba, equivalent to 91.3 percent of those infected, reflects the preparation and dedication of the Cuban health system in facing the pandemic.

This was expressed today on Twitter by the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, who stated that the encouraging figures recorded to date "motivate us to continue complying with the measures taken."

Let's maintain exigency, urged the chancellor, praising the control in the country against the spread of the new coronavirus with 2,113 patients recovered out of a total of 2,315 infected.

The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported today that for the second consecutive day, three positive cases of c COVID-19 were registered in Cuba, the lowest number since the first infections by the pathogen were detected in the country last March.

Only 115 patients remain admitted in hospitals and 114 (99.1 percent) of them present stable clinical evolution, with only one in critical condition; there have been 85 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,113 discharges (10 yesterday), MINSAP said.

Cuba, with a case fatality rate of 3.67 percent, ranks 18th in the Americas and 94th in the world with respect to the 185 countries where the presence of SARS-CoV-2 has been reported, with a balance of more than eight million infections and more than 464,000 deaths.